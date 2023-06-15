UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Cooperate Pakistan In Developing Green Energy Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Denmark to cooperate Pakistan in developing green energy infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen on Thursday agreed to enhance cooperation in building climate-resilient green energy infrastructure including wind energy to overcome the challenge of climate change and to resolve energy problems in Pakistan.

Talking to the media here after exchanging Joint Action Plan under Green Framework Engagement Agreement, the foreign minister said the agreement would set the stage for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition.

The minister hoped that policies would be formulated on behalf of the Federal government to encourage international companies to invest in Pakistan's wind and other green energy sectors.

He said Pakistan was facing climate change challenges and last summer, historic floods hit the country resulting in the loss of precious lives and property.

Bilawal said despite challenges, the two countries were working towards an energy transition and creating green resilient infrastructure for the people. "There are a lot of areas that we can benefit from this cooperation," he added.

He said under the green framework agreement, the two countries would work together to overcome the challenge of climate change. It would also help create a healthy partnership in green framework that would also create more economic opportunities between the two countries.

The agreement, he said would also help Pakistan to become an energy independent and economically prosperous country.

The foreign minister said the Danish government had been a leading voice and leading advocate for the green energy transition of climate agenda within Europe and Pakistan.

He said partnering with the European countries on this ambitious agenda of green energy transition would not only have positive implications on Pakistan within the climate context but the economy as well.

Terming the agreement as very important, Danish Minister Dan Jorgensen said: "We share the same ambitions as we also want to fight climate change and both feel that international efforts to overcome the challenge are going too slow".

He assured the foreign minister of his country's full support in Pakistan's fight against climate change. He also called upon the international community to cooperate with Pakistan in this regard.

He said Pakistan could be a superpower in wind energy keeping in view its location and wind potential. "We have decades of experience in wind energy, and we are ready to help Pakistan in this sector." Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and Denmark were facing the consequences of climate change in different scenarios as the latter was a developed country while Pakistan was a developing country.

"I think it is a good example of how a developing world and the developed world partner together to find solutions and work together to face the challenge," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Europe Same Denmark Media From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

6 minutes ago
 Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailou ..

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailout funds, Moody's warns

12 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

21 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

26 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

33 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.