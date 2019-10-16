Denmark wants to build partnership in the area of Science, technology in Pakistan: minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry

Denmark wants to build partnership in the area of Science and Technology and Climate sustainable solution with Pakistan, said the ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Denmark wants to build partnership in the area of Science and Technology and Climate sustainable solution with Pakistan, said the ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan.During the meeting with the minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry, the Danish envoy has announced that Denmark wants to build partnership with Pakistan in the field of science and technology and climate sustainable solution.Rolf Michael Holmboe was impressed by the vision of developing a technology driven economy and bringing smart water and technology solution to farmers.

Expressing on his views on social media account he praised the minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has driven the new avenue for economy and bringing smart water and technology solution to farmers.Earlier addressing a lecture the Danish envoy said that Pakistan is potentially among the 10 most vulnerable countries due to climate change which should be taken seriously.

Pakistan needs to focus on Green Transition of economy and energy sector to become climate neutral by 2050 and achieve sustainable development.