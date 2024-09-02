Denmark on Monday expressed its commitment to investing in and modernizing Pakistan's mining industry during a high-level meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Denmark on Monday expressed its commitment to investing in and modernizing Pakistan's mining industry during a high-level meeting.

The interest was expressed by a delegation of FL Smidth headed by the CEO Mikko Keto including Chris Reinbold, president of Mining Products, Iqrar Hussain, global key account project manager during a meeting with Federal Ministers Dr Musadik Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, said a news release.

The Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, was also in attendance.

FL Smidth, a leading global supplier of technology and services to the mining and cement industries, has been active in Pakistan for over three decades.

The company has played a significant role in the development of the country's cement industry, having supplied approximately 60-70% of the cement plants in Pakistan.

In 2017, FL Smidth expanded its operations by opening an after-sales service office in Islamabad, employing a local workforce to provide comprehensive services to cement plants across the country. The company is now looking to extend its expertise to Pakistan's mining sector.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, welcomed the Danish delegation and highlighted the government's focus on the mining sector. He said that the partnership with FL Smidth would go beyond financial investment, including the transfer of technology, training, capacity building, and introducing new ways of thinking.

He also mentioned the government's strategy to establish small industrial clusters to enhance competitiveness.

Jakob Linulf, the Danish Ambassador, said that Pakistan holds a significant place on Denmark's agenda, with growing momentum for collaboration.

He referenced the recent celebration of 75 years of Denmark-Pakistan diplomatic relations and expressed Denmark's eagerness to elevate the partnership in the mining industry to new levels.

CEO Mikko Keto, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and detailed FL Smidth's interest in expanding into Pakistan's mining sector.

He mentioned that the company plans to replicate its successful mining collaborations with other countries in Pakistan, bringing decades of experience to the table. He also indicated that FL Smidth would connect with other Pakistani mining companies to explore new opportunities, with a particular focus on research, training, and student programs.

President of Mining Products at FL Smidth, Chris Reinbold highlighted existing training and research programs for students, expressing an interest in developing similar initiatives for Pakistani students.

The meeting also included senior officials from Pakistan, including Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Secretary Hasan Yousafzai, and DG Minerals Dr. Nawaz. All parties expressed optimism about the potential for fruitful collaboration between Denmark and Pakistan in the mining sector.