Denmark’s $2b Investment To Boost Pakistan’s Port Sector; Says Maritime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Denmark’s $2b investment to boost Pakistan’s port sector; says Maritime Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry on Wednesday revealed that Denmark’s $2 billion investment in Pakistan’s port sector was moving forward, with Danish investors actively collaborating with the government to accelerate the process.

talking to media during his introductory visit to Port Qasim, the minister highlighted that Port Qasim’s land will be allocated strictly for industrial purposes and will be sold transparently to genuine investors. Real estate dealings on the port’s land will be discontinued, and any allottees failing to establish industries within the allotted time will have their allotments cancelled. A new assessment of Port Qasim's land will be carried out according to regulations.

Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry further invited investors and Sindh government to join hands with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in improving Karachi’s infrastructure. He emphasized that the Ministry is committed to enhancing the city’s infrastructure but stressed that such projects require the collaboration of the Sindh government.

The Minister promised to expedite and improve the ministry’s projects and processes on a fast track, including establishing a clear policy for lands under Port Qasim, KPT, and PNSC. Promotion opportunities will be provided for lower-grade officers in the ministry, and external expertise will only be brought in when absolutely necessary.

He also confirmed that PNSC ships, having completed their operational life, were sold and are now being replaced with relatively newer ships through better deals. The inclusion of these new ships is expected to enhance PNSC's competitiveness.

Chaudhry added that the ministry has sought plans from its subsidiaries, with monthly progress reviews scheduled. Additionally, a special cell will be set up to fast-track maritime affairs related to Islamabad.

