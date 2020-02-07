Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Holmboe on Friday visited Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) along with delegates of Denmark embassy and wind turbine manufacturing company (VESTAS) to explore the future business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Holmboe on Friday visited Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) along with delegates of Denmark embassy and wind turbine manufacturing company (VESTAS) to explore the future business opportunities in Pakistan.

The Company keen in competitive bidding, already got LOI of 250MW Rojhan project Punjab/Pakistan under Cat-III,a press release issued here said.

The company showed interest in hybrid mode development, in addition to planning for O&M setup for repair and maintenance of installed wind plants in Pakistan.