UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark's Ambassador Visits Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB)

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:07 PM

Denmark's Ambassador visits Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB)

Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Holmboe on Friday visited Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) along with delegates of Denmark embassy and wind turbine manufacturing company (VESTAS) to explore the future business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Holmboe on Friday visited Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) along with delegates of Denmark embassy and wind turbine manufacturing company (VESTAS) to explore the future business opportunities in Pakistan.

The Company keen in competitive bidding, already got LOI of 250MW Rojhan project Punjab/Pakistan under Cat-III,a press release issued here said.

The company showed interest in hybrid mode development, in addition to planning for O&M setup for repair and maintenance of installed wind plants in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company Denmark Rojhan

Recent Stories

Veteran politician Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock pa ..

9 minutes ago

Apple fined in France over iPhone-slowing software ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner for improving garbage disposal system ..

1 minute ago

'Govt committed to solve problems of overseas Paki ..

1 minute ago

France's Sciot-Siegrist grabs Vic Open lead

1 minute ago

National Assembly strongly condemns child abuse i ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.