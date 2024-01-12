Dense fog blankets major highways, disrupting traffic across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In a series of weather-related disruptions, thick fog has engulfed key motorways including,

Peshawar-Islamabad (M1)Islamabad-Lahore (M2)Lahore-Abdul Hakim (M3), Sialkot-Lahore (M11) Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan (M4) Multan-Sukkur (M5) Hyderabad-Karachi (M9) across various regions of Pakistan, leading to road closures and traffic diversions.

According to the NHMP Public Relations Officer, the dense fog caused poor visibility that disrupted the traffic on various highways including Islamabad-Kharian (N5-1), Kharian-Lahore (N5-2), Lahore-Multan (N5-3), Multan-Rahim Yar Khan (N5-4), Rahim Yar Khan-Karachi (N5-5), Ghotki - Hyderabad (N5-6) Jaccobabad-Rohri (N6) Karachi-Lasbella (N25)Karachi-Pashin (N25), Karachi-MuslimBagh (N50) and Jiwani-Gwadar (N10).

The adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility in some areas, have prompted authorities to take precautionary measures, impacting both North and South-bound routes.

The dense fog, extending from Zero Point (KM 105) to Agaria Hotel (KM 116), with a visibility of only 50 meters, has prompted diversions for the South Side traffic at KM 19. Similarly, the North side traffic is being diverted from Rahim Yar Khan (KM 559) and Swabi Interchange (KM 420) due to poor visibility caused by fog.

The several road closures have been implemented to ensure safety, with stretches from Thokar Niaz Baig (KM 00) to Kotmomin (KM 162) closed on both sides due to dense fog. Another closure affects the route from Shair Shah (KM 00) to Abdul Hakeem (KM 89), impacting North and South-bound traffic.

The foggy conditions ranging from 20-40 meters visibility prevail from Chak Akka (KM 1446) to Galyana Mor (KM 1490), prompting caution for travellers. Even more challenging conditions with visibility ranging from 10-50 meters are reported from Kassowal Bridge (KM 1045) to RAJPOOT NAGAR (KM 997).

Notably, heavy fog has led to road closures from Islamabad (KM 349) to Balkasar (KM 266) for Heavy Transport Vehicles (Htvs) only, affecting the South-bound route. Additionally, the stretch from Balkasar (KM 265) to Kot Momin (KM 163) and Kot Momin to Lillah (KM 213) has been closed due to fog, impacting South and North-bound traffic respectively.

The NHMP authorities, on the South side has diverted the traffic from Balkasar (KM 266) due to dense fog conditions. Moreover, the stretch from Ryk (KM 578) to Guddu (KM 478) faces road closures affecting South-bound traffic, and from Mehmood Booti (KM 00) to Sambrial Main Toll Plaza (KM 91) for both North and South-bound routes.

He said that the situation remained challenging as fog continues to reduce visibility significantly, with reports of 0-150 meters visibility from 817 (KM Mosa Wala) to 608 (KM Kot Sabzal) and from Shaheen Chock (KM 1378) to Kala Shah Kako (KM 1276).

As NHMP authorities work to manage the situation, travellers are advised to exercise caution, follow diversions, and stay updated on the latest weather and traffic information for a safe journey. The impact of these weather-related disruptions emphasizes the importance of preparedness during adverse conditions on the roadways.