MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog continued to engulf parts of south Punjab on Saturday, reducing visibility to hundred meters in Multan city areas, said an official of the Meteorological Department. It increased intensity of cold across south Punjab region and disrupted ordinary flow of traffic on roads.

A weather department official forecast dry weather in the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature was recorded as 14 degree celsius, while minimum remained eight degree celsius in Multan, added the official.