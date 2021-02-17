UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Fog Causes Collision Of Dozens Cars In Gujranwala; 2 Injured

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Dense fog causes collision of dozens cars in Gujranwala; 2 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two persons were critically injured as dozens of cars collided into each other on Grand Trunk Road Gujranwala due to dense fog on early Wednesday morning.

According to the rescue sources, more than 16 cars rammed into each other because of poor visibility.

The wounded had been taken to the nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The police team reached the spot after receiving information and cleared the route for smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Injured Police Poor Road Traffic Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi Arabia

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

11 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

12 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.