Dense fog causes collision of dozens cars in Gujranwala; 2 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two persons were critically injured as dozens of cars collided into each other on Grand Trunk Road Gujranwala due to dense fog on early Wednesday morning.

According to the rescue sources, more than 16 cars rammed into each other because of poor visibility.

The wounded had been taken to the nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The police team reached the spot after receiving information and cleared the route for smooth flow of traffic.