Dense fog closures key highways across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A dense blanket of fog on Tuesday descended upon several major highways including Peshawar-Islamabad M1, Islamabad-Lahore M2, Lahore-Abdul Hakim M3, Faisalabad-Multan M4, Multan-Sukkur M5, Sialkot-Lahore M11, Hyderabad-Karachi M9 across country, disrupting travel plans and prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

As of January 2nd, motorists are facing challenging visibility conditions from various points, with road closures and diversions in place to ensure safety. Here's a comprehensive overview of the affected areas and the current status of key routes, NHMP public relations officer said.

The Islamabad main toll plaza to Balkasar stretch (KM 349 to KM 266) has been shut down in both directions due to heavy fog. This closure, implemented at 09:18 on January 2nd, is impacting commuters traveling on the northern and southern sides of the highway.

In response to the foggy conditions, traffic on the North Side has been diverted from Rashakai Interchange (KM 459) at 07:41, and on the South Side from Burhan Interchange (KM 387) at 09:14. These diversions aim to reroute travelers away from the affected areas, ensuring safer journeys.

NHMP official said that from Galyana Mor (KM 1490) to Latifabad (KM 1514), visibility is reported to be between 20 to 50 meters at 08:02.

Meanwhile, the stretch from Injra (KM 121) to KalranThati (KM 63) experiences visibility as low as 80 meters at 06:03. Other affected areas include the Rashakai Interchange to Peshawar Toll Plaza segment, with visibility ranging from 40-50 meters at 07:40.

He said that the road closures have been enforced on specific segments, including the stretch from Islamabad Toll Plaza (KM 351) to Burhan Interchange (KM 387) at 09:13 and Rashakai Interchange (KM 459) to Peshawar Toll Plaza (KM 498) at 07:40. These measures are essential to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of commuters.

He said the foggy conditions persist from Rohri Bypass (KM 486) to Sarhad Bypass (KM 552) at 08:28, with visibility between 100 to 150 meters, creating ongoing challenges for those traveling in this region.

In conclusion, travelers are advised to exercise caution, stay updated on road conditions, and consider alternative routes to navigate through the foggy landscapes affecting key highways.NHMP authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, prioritizing safety amid these challenging weather conditions.