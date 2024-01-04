Dense fog creates challenging commute for capital’s residents; health hazards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Dense fog blankets have created challenging commutes for the capital city like other parts of the country along with causing health hazards, especially for allergy patients in the last few days.

The unusual dense foggy conditions prevailing in the capital attributed by weather experts to lack of rain during this Winter season amid climatic changes have not only disrupted road travel but flight operations too in the fog-bearing areas of the country.

The persistent fog/smog due to the insignificant rain during this Winter season has caused diseases among the citizens especially those with allergy issues, old people and children.

According to health experts, the major sufferers of seasonal diseases especially influenza, cough and fever are the children and old ones due to their weak immune systems.

They have suggested taking those diets which can boost their immunity to fight seasonal diseases, revert to organic foods and handle such issues with home remedies.

Naheed Raza, a mother of three children who daily travels from Rawalpindi to Islamabad to attend her office, said, “Dense foggy conditions with reduced visibility is unusual for me while living in the capital for the last many years. Even I could see the visible fog after 11 am”.

“My children have suffered from prolonged sickness including influenza, cough and high fever three times during the last two months. The doctor was of the view that the virus has mutated into a dangerous one this Winter due to lack of rain so there is a need to boost the immunity of children by giving them organic food and using green tea with honey and ginger”, she said.

Keeping in view the health issues, the majority of the parents have demanded that the concerned authorities extend Winter vacations which have ended in some educational institutions or are about to end by weekend in the others.

Showing her concern, a mother of two school-going children, Shagufta Shahid said, “If the dense foggy situation persists in the coming days, the authorities must consider extension in the vacations to save the children from fog/smog and chilly weather effects”.

She said that the chilly weather due to dropping mercury will make it difficult for the kids to go to school in the coming days as the risk of catching the virus from other affected children in school still looms even if they are healthy.

Talking to APP, Director Forecasting, PMD, Irfan Virk said that dry and cold weather will continue to prevail during this week and there are no chances of significant rain in the coming days except light rain in a few parts of Balochistan.

He said that the fog patches ranging from normal to dense will continue in the plain areas of the country till the next rain.

He said that dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week therefore citizens are advised to be cautious.

The PMD in its advisory has also warned that exposure to the foggy environment can cause health issues among the citizens.

The day temperatures are expected to drop 03-05 Celsius degrees in the coming days due to the foggy conditions. Very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in fog-affected areas.

Flights, Railways and Highways/Motorways operations may be disrupted during the foggy conditions. The travelers have been advised to remain cautious during the foggy days due to the reduced visibility level and avoid unnecessary travelling during the morning and night hours.

According to the various news reports, several flights have been delayed, cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to the low visibility amid dense fog.

The situation also led to disruption of the train service and suspension of road traffic on Motorways in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There were about 20 to 25 domestic and international flights which were delayed, cancelled and diverted to Lahore from the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) where visibility dropped at night.