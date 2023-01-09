(@Abdulla99267510)

Several flights have also been delayed due to heavy fog around Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th,2022) The dense fog caused poor visibility and disrupted flight operations at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday (today).

As the flight operations disrupted several flights got delayed.

The dense fog led the visibility to low level at the runway of Lahore airport.

The latest reports said that PIA flight 186 has been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad.

The fog also caused delay to the domestic flights as well besides delay in international flight between Riaz and Karachi.

The fog also caused suspension of a private airline's flight from Karachi to Lahore.

Similarly, a flight from Sharjah could not land due to heavy fog.