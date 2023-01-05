UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog Disrupts Rail, Road, Air Travel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Dense fog disrupts rail, road, air travel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Dense fog blanketed the plains of Punjab and disrupted rail, road and air traffic.

At the Allama Iqbal International Airport, 18 domestic and international flights were delayed as air operations were affected due to foggy weather. Three flights could not land at the airport while many flights were delayed for hours.

According to motorway officials, motorways remained closed at many places due to fog.

Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Multan Motorway M-3 from Faizpur to Jaranwala and M-11 Sialkot Motorway from Lahore to Kamonki had been closed due to heavy fog.

Due to the dense fog, schedule of trains was also affected and many trains were delayed for hours.

According to traffic police officials, people should avoid unnecessary travel and get information from Rasta app before travelling.

The Met office has predicted that dense fog would likely to continue over plain areasof Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather Police Punjab Motorway Road Traffic Sialkot Jaranwala Kot Momin From Airport

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

24 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

39 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

52 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cy ..

Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cybercrimes

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud ..

National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud prevention solution

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.