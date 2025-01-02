Open Menu

Dense Fog Disrupts Routine Life In City

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Bahawalpur and its surrounding areas experienced heavy fog on Thursday, severely reducing visibility and disrupting daily life. The mist, which began on Wednesday evening, blanketed the entire region, with visibility dropping to zero overnight.

The dense fog persisted through Thursday, hindering routine traffic as only a few vehicles ventured onto city roads. Most residents stayed indoors, with only those compelled by work or business stepping out.

The weather conditions caused a sharp drop in temperature, with the minimum recorded at 3°C in the city.

Residents turned to warm clothing and stayed inside to cope with the biting cold.

The local Meteorological Office predicted that the foggy conditions were likely to continue for the next week, accompanied by chilly weather expected to last for the next two weeks.

This combination of dense fog and cold temperatures had significantly impacted daily life in the region, with residents preparing for an extended period of harsh weather.

