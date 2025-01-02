Dense Fog Disrupts Routine Life In City
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Bahawalpur and its surrounding areas experienced heavy fog on Thursday, severely reducing visibility and disrupting daily life. The mist, which began on Wednesday evening, blanketed the entire region, with visibility dropping to zero overnight.
The dense fog persisted through Thursday, hindering routine traffic as only a few vehicles ventured onto city roads. Most residents stayed indoors, with only those compelled by work or business stepping out.
The weather conditions caused a sharp drop in temperature, with the minimum recorded at 3°C in the city.
Residents turned to warm clothing and stayed inside to cope with the biting cold.
The local Meteorological Office predicted that the foggy conditions were likely to continue for the next week, accompanied by chilly weather expected to last for the next two weeks.
This combination of dense fog and cold temperatures had significantly impacted daily life in the region, with residents preparing for an extended period of harsh weather.
Recent Stories
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far
Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dense fog disrupts routine life in city3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab stresses for skill development among youth10 hours ago
-
Transport dept committed to modernizing transport system of Punjab11 hours ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents in Wah12 hours ago
-
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion12 hours ago
-
DC Kohat holds public meeting12 hours ago
-
Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill12 hours ago
-
500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses in 2025: Governor Tessori12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political parties to work for dev ..12 hours ago
-
Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and MPhil programs12 hours ago
-
MERC reports 416 fatalities, 31,854 people injured in 23,257 traffic accidents in 202412 hours ago