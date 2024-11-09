Open Menu

Dense Fog Disrupts Traffic In Lahore;Motorways And Ring Road Closed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Dense fog disrupts traffic in Lahore;Motorways and Ring road closed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Lahore and its surrounding areas have been blanketed by dense fog,drastically reducing visibility and impacting traffic flow across the city on .

In response to the severe conditions,the Lahore-Islamabad motorway and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) have been closed for safety reasons.

Additionally,Lahore Ring road has been shutdown due to the hazardous conditions,according to a spokesperson for the traffic police.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore,Ammara Athar has directed the deployment of extra personnel at all major entry and exit points in Lahore to ensure orderly traffic management.

She further instructed sector officers to remain present at these critical points to supervise the situation closely.

"With the closure of major routes, there was an unusual load of traffic within the city," CTO Ammara Athar stated, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

To enhance visibility and reduce risks,all traffic officers have been instructed to use reflectors and flasher lights.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Motorway Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

3 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

18 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

19 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

19 hours ago
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

19 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

19 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

19 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

19 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan