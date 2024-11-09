Dense Fog Disrupts Traffic In Lahore;Motorways And Ring Road Closed
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Lahore and its surrounding areas have been blanketed by dense fog,drastically reducing visibility and impacting traffic flow across the city on .
In response to the severe conditions,the Lahore-Islamabad motorway and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) have been closed for safety reasons.
Additionally,Lahore Ring road has been shutdown due to the hazardous conditions,according to a spokesperson for the traffic police.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore,Ammara Athar has directed the deployment of extra personnel at all major entry and exit points in Lahore to ensure orderly traffic management.
She further instructed sector officers to remain present at these critical points to supervise the situation closely.
"With the closure of major routes, there was an unusual load of traffic within the city," CTO Ammara Athar stated, emphasizing the need for vigilance.
To enhance visibility and reduce risks,all traffic officers have been instructed to use reflectors and flasher lights.
