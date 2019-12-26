UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog Eclipses 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

Dense fog prevailed in Multan city and suburbs disturbing normal life activities and blocking the sight of the solar eclipse, also known as 'Ring of Fire' Thursday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog prevailed in Multan city and suburbs disturbing normal life activities and blocking the sight of the solar eclipse, also known as 'Ring of Fire' Thursday morning.

The annular solar eclipse had occurred in different parts of the country and rest of the world today and scheduled from 7 am in the morning to 1306 hours at noon, the duration during which Multan atmosphere remained dominated by fog.

The Met. office said that thick fog had reduced the visibility to 10 meters in the morning which later improved up to 600 meters by 1400 hours.

Road, rail and air traffic schedule remained disturbed on Thursday while in some areas power supply was also affected.

The Met. office said that foggy conditions would continue to persist till Sunday in Multan where temperature went down to 5 Celsius.

The news of Ring-of-Fire on media and social media platforms alerted a majority, many of whom warned people to avoid having a direct sight of the stellar phenomenon, and some telephoned their relatives in other cities to keep children indoors till noon.

During the rare event, the moon crosses the sun along its centre. However, the moon's size in the sky is not large enough to overlap that of the sun during the process, thus creating the illusion of the "Ring of Fire.

" The next annular solar eclipse would occur on June 21, 2020 and it would also be visible in Multan. It would begin 9:41 am, reach maximum eclipse 11:17 am and would end 13:02 pm in Multan, according web site 'www.timeanddate.com'.

A doctor said, direct sight of solar eclipse from naked eye can hurt eyes and eye sight.

However, there are ways to have a safe sight of the phenomenon either through sunglasses, X-ray sheet, box projector or card projector. Card projector or pinhole projector is the simplest and safer way.

"To make a quick version of the pinhole projector, take a sheet of paper and make a tiny hole in the middle of it using a pin or a thumbtack. Make sure that the hole is round and smooth.

With your back towards the Sun, hold one piece of paper above your shoulder allowing the Sun to shine on the paper with pinhole. The 2nd sheet of paper will act as a screen. Hold it at a distance, and you will see an inverted image of the Sun projected on the paper screen through the pinhole.

To make the image larger, hold the screen paper further away from the paper with the pinhole, says the web site.

