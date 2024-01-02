Dense fog engulf twin cities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad are covered by heavy fog, creating difficulties for people reaching their destinations.

Police have also issued an advisory to remain cautious while driving.

Citizens are urged to use fog lights when driving in fog.

A police spokesman said that the traffic rules must be followed in true spirit. He appealed to motorists never to exceed the speed limit and avoid overtaking by keeping their vehicles in lanes.

He said that overspeeding led to fatal road accidents.

Citizens walking along the road should also take special care.

He opined that to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours. He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people. According to the metrological department, Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in western Balochistan and coastal areas of Makran.