Dense fog engulfs city suburbs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The city and surrounding areas were enveloped in fog, and the children going to school faced difficulties due to the heavy fog.

Traffic flow is also badly affected due to heavy fog. The traffic police also issued an advisory to maintain the fog and avoid overtaking by keeping their vehicles in lanes.

Besides Peshawar city, Mardan, Nowshera, and Charsadda are covered by heavy fog, creating difficulties for people reaching their respective offices and work.

After the fog, the intensity of the cold has also increased in Peshawar and in other cities.

Traffic flow on Highway M1 is also affected due to heavy fog. However, the flow of traffic continues with the Motorway Police advisory, and the people's are asked to contact the Motorway Police to deal with any emergency.