Dense Fog Engulfs Sargodha City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 11:40 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) District city and its adjoining areas have faced dense fog on Sunday day which decreased visibility level by seven to ten meters.

According to a spokesperson,the fog started at late hours of Saturday night and continued till Sunday morning, decreasing visibility level and increasing coldness in the weather.

The local Met Office has forecast more fog for district for next 24 hours.The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The fog has also been forecast for other districts of Sargodha division.

