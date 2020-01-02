UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog Expected In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Dense fog expected in Punjab

A dense fog is likely to engulf the provincial metropolis and most of the plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A dense fog is likely to engulf the provincial metropolis and most of the plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours.

However, rain is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions.

According to Met department, fog is likely to engulf Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan divisions during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Thursday, minimum temperature in the city is expected at 5 degree celsius.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 36 hours.

