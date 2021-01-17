Dense fog forecast in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast dense fog in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to the Met.

department, dense fog is likely in Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Toba Tek Singh, Joharabad, Jhang, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Sahiwal. However, cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in city as 12 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively on Sunday.