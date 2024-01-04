Open Menu

Dense Fog Grips Most Parts Of KP; PDMA Issues Alerts To Distt Govts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The dense foggy condition, coupled with a cold wave, prevailed in most parts of the province on Thursday and is likely to continue in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to dense foggy conditions would prevail in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Hari Pur, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, DI Khan, and Tank, as well as over Motorway M-1 and highways.

Similarly, cold conditions would persist over mountainous areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangal, Buner, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, Torghar, Hangu, and other areas.

The Met Office warned that due to the foggy conditions, the mercury would drop from 3 to 5 °C while it could disrupt flight, railway, highway, and motorway operations, besides causing health issues, adding that the temperature would significantly drop after the wet spell.

In the wake of the Met Office prediction, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to all the district governments to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

The district administrations were asked to keep the travelers updated about the weather conditions and ensure the availability of all emergency services, staff, and machinery to cope with any emergency.

The NH&MP and traffic police were directed to issue smog and fog advisories, maintain traffic control during peak hours, and redirect traffic in affected areas to prevent congestion.

PDMA advised farmers to take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard adverse effects on crops due to a drop in temperatures.

The general public was advised to keep their movements restricted and use face masks while going outside.

