Dense fog intensifies cold weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The cold weather has intensified in most parts of Punjab, due to dense fog on Wednesday.

A pall of fog enveloped the most parts of Punjab including the provincial capital which disrupted road and air traffic. Many sections of Motorways remained closed for vehicular traffic.

According to the Motorway Police, Motorway M-1 from Swabi to Burhan Interchange and Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Sardar remained closed due to thick fog.

Lahore and Multan Motorways remained closed from Faizabad to Darkhana while Motorway M-4 from Pindi Bhatian to Abdul Hakeem.

Dense fog also enveloped the GT Road from Shahdara to Wazirabad causing problems for motorists. Eastern Bypass, Motorway also remained from Babusabu and Thokar Niazbeg and Lahore Ring Road was also closed.

The foggy weather also disrupted flights operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Chief Traffic Office Lahore Dr Asad Malhi appealed to the citizens to be careful in travelling on highways and motorways in foggy condition.

He said that due to closure of motorway, the number of wardens had been increasedat entry and exit points of the city.