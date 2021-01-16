Dense fog likely in plain areas; cold, dry weather to continue

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while very cold weather is expected to continue in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan in next 24 hours.

Whereas cold dry weather to grip other parts of the country during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. However, dense fog engulfed plain areas of Punjab during this time duration.

Minimum temperature recorded on Saturday remained Skardu -14 °C, Gupis -11°C, Leh, Astore -12°C, Anantnag -10°C, Srinagar -08°C,Hunza, Bagrote -07°C, Parachinar, Gilgit -06°C, Pulwama, Baramulla and Kalam -05°C.