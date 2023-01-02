Dense fog likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Dense fog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala while frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expectedin most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistanduring next 24 hours.