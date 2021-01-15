UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Fog Likely To Grip Plain Areas; Cold, Dry Continue Elsewhere

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dense fog likely to grip plain areas; cold, dry continue elsewhere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog is likely to grip plain areas of Punjab, Potohar region and upper Sindh while very cold weather to continue in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan in next 24 hours.

However cold and dry is expected in other parts of the country during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Dense fog also prevailed over plain areas of Punjab during this time duration.

Minimum temperature recorded on Friday remained Skardu -14°C, Astore -13°C, Leh-12°C, Gupis -11°C, Bagrote -09°C, Hunza, Srinagar, Anantnag, Quetta -08°C, Kalat, Gilgit, Parachinar, Mastung, Ziarat -06°C and Kalam -05°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Srinagar Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Mastung Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

35 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemimaâ€™s â€œWhatâ€™s Love ..

48 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

51 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

59 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.