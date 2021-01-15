Dense fog likely to grip plain areas; cold, dry continue elsewhere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog is likely to grip plain areas of Punjab, Potohar region and upper Sindh while very cold weather to continue in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan in next 24 hours.

However cold and dry is expected in other parts of the country during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Dense fog also prevailed over plain areas of Punjab during this time duration.

Minimum temperature recorded on Friday remained Skardu -14°C, Astore -13°C, Leh-12°C, Gupis -11°C, Bagrote -09°C, Hunza, Srinagar, Anantnag, Quetta -08°C, Kalat, Gilgit, Parachinar, Mastung, Ziarat -06°C and Kalam -05°C.