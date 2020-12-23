Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman PMD

Dense fog would prevail in federal capital till end of this month, said the spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD)Dr Khalid Malik on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Dense fog would prevail in Federal capital till end of this month, said the spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD)Dr Khalid Malik on Wednesday.

Talking to APP,he said plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh will also be in grip of fog and due to fog the visibility will be reduced which can create hurdles during driving.

He said people should wear face mask while going outside from home as it was also precautionary measure for the safety of pandemic covid-19.