Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik said dense fog would prevail in Federal capital till end of this month. Talking to APP,he said Including plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh were also in grip of fog.

Adding that due to fog the visibility had reduced which created hurdles during driving. He said people should wear face mask while going outside from home as it was also precautionary measure for the safety of pandemic covid-19.

