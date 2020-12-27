UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Fog Likely To Prevail In Capital: Spokesman PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik said dense fog would prevail in Federal capital till end of this month. Talking to APP,he said Including plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh were also in grip of fog.

Adding that due to fog the visibility had reduced which created hurdles during driving. He said people should wear face mask while going outside from home as it was also precautionary measure for the safety of pandemic covid-19.

/778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab From

Recent Stories

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

26 minutes ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

56 minutes ago

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.