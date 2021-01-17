Dense fog likely to prevail in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The dense fog would prevail in the Federal capital till January 22 which would start reducing after rain spell in the next week.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the fog would be reduced after the rain spell expected to start in upcoming week.

He said including plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh were also in grip of fog.