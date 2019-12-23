UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog Likely To Prevail In Most Plain Areas Of Punjab, Upper Sindh, KPK

Dense fog likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh, KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Tuesday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, frost is also likely to be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the period. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (°C) were recorded at Skardu -11, Gupis, Astore-09, Kalat -08, Hunza -07, Bagrote,Gilgit, Kalam -06°C, Quetta -05, Parachinar, Malamjabba -04°C, Chitral -03°C, Dir, Mir Khani, Rawlakot -02, Chilas and Murree -01°C.

According synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern parts of the country.

