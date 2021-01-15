UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Fog Rules Over Most Of KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Dense fog rules over most of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog ruled over most of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parts during morning hours on Friday making the movement for travelers much difficult as visibility reached to zero level in some areas.

The system of transportation and commuting was badly affected in the province as the main M-1 Motorway was also closed down for all kinds of vehicular traffic owing to density of the fog.

The Highway Authority has issued warning for careful driving on other roads to avert any untoward incident.

Spokesman Motorway Police has also appealed to the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling, especially on Motorways.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Motorway Traffic All

Recent Stories

South African team will arrive in Pakistan by tomo ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 45 d ..

29 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

11 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.