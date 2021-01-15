Dense fog rules over most of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog ruled over most of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parts during morning hours on Friday making the movement for travelers much difficult as visibility reached to zero level in some areas.

The system of transportation and commuting was badly affected in the province as the main M-1 Motorway was also closed down for all kinds of vehicular traffic owing to density of the fog.

The Highway Authority has issued warning for careful driving on other roads to avert any untoward incident.

Spokesman Motorway Police has also appealed to the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling, especially on Motorways.