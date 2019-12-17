Dense fog suspends flight operations at Lahore Airport

Flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport were suspended due to dense fog

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport were suspended due to dense fog.Due to the severe cold, fog has increased in Plane areas of Punjab and Sindh.M-5 motorway was also remained clos for traffic due to severe fog in the morning.

Schedule of flights also affected.

There was severe fog in the morning and evening in the plane areas of Sindh and Punjab. Fog was also shadowed on national highway Lahore, Okara, Chichawatni and in other parts.Motorway police have warned citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) schedule of flights also affected due to dense fog creating hurdles for passengers.Meteorological department has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.