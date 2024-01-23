Open Menu

Dense Fog To Continue In Islamabad, Plains Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Dense fog is likely to continue in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast

Due to continuously low daytime temperatures, very cold weather is expected in fog-affected areas.

The PMD has advised the citizens to be extra cautious.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over Islamabad, Potohar region, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12C, Skardu -10, Kalam -07, Gilgit, Astore, Kalat -06, Gupis, Srinagar -05, Chitral -04, Bunji, Dir, Hunza, Rawalakot, Quetta and Mirkhani -03C.

