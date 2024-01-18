Dense fog to continue over plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next few days, according to the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD has advised the citizens to be cautious during the dense foggy conditions.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold/partly cloudy in northern parts.

However, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is likely in southwestern Balochistan.

Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However, partly cloudy weather prevailed in Gilgit Baltistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest day minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12C, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis, Astore -05, Rawalakot -04, Kalat and Dir -03C.