Dense Fog To Engulf Few Plain Areas Of Punjab:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Dense fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours reducing the visibility level, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)' s forecast

Fog/smog is also likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of Balochistan on Thursday.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while partly cloudy in western districts.

Cloudy weather is expected in northwestern districts of Balochistan with rain-thunderstorm may occur in Gwadar, Chaghi,

Turbat and surrounding during the period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12 C, Skardu -07, Gupis, Kalam, Kalat, Srinagar -05, Dir and Quetta -03C.

