Open Menu

Dense Fog To Engulf Plains Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh For Two Days:PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD

Dense fog will engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next two days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Dense fog will engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next two days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region during morning. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

The PMD has advised citizens to remain cautious during the dense fog conditions.

The synoptic situation says that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -08C, Skardu -06, Kalam, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Srinagar -04, Kalat, Hunza, Astore and Rawalakot -03C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Punjab Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

10 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

10 minutes ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with econo ..

Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts

10 minutes ago
 Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies ..

Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar

13 minutes ago
Courts not to compromise in dispensing justice to ..

Courts not to compromise in dispensing justice to masses: AJK CJ

13 minutes ago
 Agriculture park Wana to boost Pine Nut production ..

Agriculture park Wana to boost Pine Nut production in South Waziristan

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Chamber of Agriculture urges fair sale of im ..

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture urges fair sale of imported fertilizer on authorize ..

9 minutes ago
 ECP reveals minority seat candidates for 2024 poll ..

ECP reveals minority seat candidates for 2024 polls

10 minutes ago
 Political parties bound to hold intra-party polls: ..

Political parties bound to hold intra-party polls: Caretaker Federal Minister fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Sanghar: Candidates advised to strictly adhere to ..

Sanghar: Candidates advised to strictly adhere to ECP code of conduct

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan