Dense Fog To Engulf Plains Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next two days, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The PMD has advised the citizens to be cautious during the foggy days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold/partly cloudy in northern parts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However, partly cloudy weather prevailed in Gilgit Baltistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -08C, Skardu -07, Gupis, Kalam, Srinagar -05, Gilgit, Astore -04, Parachinar and Rawalakot -03C.

