Dense Fog To Engulf Upper Sindh, Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP; PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Dense fog is likely to engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. However, rain with snow over hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 06 mm, Peshawar (City 03), Parachinar 02, Bannu 01, Punjab: Chakwal 03, Jhelum 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Gupis, Bunji 02 and Gilgit 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -13 C, Ziarat -12, Leh -10, Gupis -07, Kalat, Skardu -05, Astore, Bagrote, Dir, Malam Jabba, Hunza -04, Garhi Dupatta, Quetta, Murree, Shopian -02, Cherat, Dalbandin, Kakul, Mirkhani, Panjgur, Parachinar, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Baramulla -01 C.

