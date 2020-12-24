Dense fog to prevail in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Dense fog is expected to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, dense fog is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, R.Y. Khan, Multan and Khanewal.

However, cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 18 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively on Thursday.