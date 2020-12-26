UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog To Prevail In City Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 08:08 PM

Dense fog is expected to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Dense fog is expected to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is approaching upper and western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday.

According to Meteorological department, dense fog is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, R.Y. Khan, Multan and Khanewal while rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.

Light snowfall is also expected in Murree and Nathia Gali during this period.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 16 and 6degrees centigrade respectively on Saturday.

