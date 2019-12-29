UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog To Prevail In Islamabad, Most Plain Areas Of Punjab, Sindh, KP

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Dense fog to prevail in Islamabad, most plain areas of Punjab, Sindh, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in Islamabad, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Monday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During last 24 hour, Islamabad, most plains areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh remained under the grip of dense fog.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas during this time span.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday were Skardu -21°C, Gupis, Bagrote -12°C, Astore -11°C, Gilgit -07°C, Kalam and Kalat -05°C.

