Dense Foggy Conditions Continue To Prevail In Islamabad, Plains Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Dense fog will continue engulfing the parts of Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Dense fog will continue engulfing the parts of Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Very cold weather conditions will prevail in fog affected areas due to continuously low daytime temperatures.

The citizens are advised to be extra cautious during the dense foggy conditions.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country.

On Friday, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country while, partly cloudy in upper districts and north Balochistan.

However, light rain with light snowfall over mountain is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Very cold weather is likely in aforesaid areas due to dense fog.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over Islamabad, Potohar region, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Skardu -10C, Leh -09, Astore, Kalam, Gilgit -06, Srinagar, Bunji -04, Chitral, Dir, Hunza, Malamjabba Mirkhani and Rawalakot -03 C.

