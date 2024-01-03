Dense foggy conditions may cause health issues among citizens; PMD warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Dense foggy conditions, continuing in Punjab, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in coming days, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast, can cause health issues among the citizens.

The PMD in its advisory issued on Wednesday warned that exposure to the foggy environment can cause health issues among the citizens.

Due to the stable atmosphere, prevailing dense foggy conditions will continue over Punjab including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

A rain-bearing westerly system is likely to enter Balochistan on January 04 and may affect parts of Balochistan till January 05.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar and Makran coast on January 04 and January 05.

About the impact of foggy conditions, the PMD said that the day temperatures are likely to drop 03-05 celsius degrees in coming days due to the foggy conditions.

Very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in fog-affected areas. Flights, Railways and Highways/Motorways operations may be disrupted during the foggy conditions.

The travelers have been advised to remain cautious during the foggy days due to the reduced visibility level and avoid unnecessary travelling during the morning and night hours.