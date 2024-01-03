Open Menu

Dense Foggy Conditions May Cause Health Issues Among Citizens; PMD Warns

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Dense foggy conditions may cause health issues among citizens; PMD warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Dense foggy conditions, continuing in Punjab, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in coming days, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast, can cause health issues among the citizens.

The PMD in its advisory issued on Wednesday warned that exposure to the foggy environment can cause health issues among the citizens.

Due to the stable atmosphere, prevailing dense foggy conditions will continue over Punjab including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

A rain-bearing westerly system is likely to enter Balochistan on January 04 and may affect parts of Balochistan till January 05.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar and Makran coast on January 04 and January 05.

About the impact of foggy conditions, the PMD said that the day temperatures are likely to drop 03-05 celsius degrees in coming days due to the foggy conditions.

Very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in fog-affected areas. Flights, Railways and Highways/Motorways operations may be disrupted during the foggy conditions.

The travelers have been advised to remain cautious during the foggy days due to the reduced visibility level and avoid unnecessary travelling during the morning and night hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Zhob Chaman Harnai Kalat Kharan Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Mastung Ziarat January May

Recent Stories

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

21 minutes ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

43 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

55 minutes ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

3 hours ago
Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

3 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

7 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

16 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan