Dense Foggy Conditions To Continue In Country's Plain Areas During Coming Days

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Dense Foggy conditions to continue in country's plain areas during coming days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Dense foggy conditions engulfing plain areas of the country in the coming days would affect transportation means and air quality, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) The PMD in its advisory issued on Friday revealed that dense foggy conditions will prevail in the coming days.

"The travelers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation. Air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups", the met office said.

Very cold weather conditions in Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to persistent dry weather, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Rashakai, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan, Punjab including Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan and Sindh including Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Mohenjo-Daro and surrounding areas particularly from (2000 hrs PST to 1200 hrs PST).

