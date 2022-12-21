Dense foggy weather likely to prevail over plain ares in Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar and Kashmir region during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Dense foggy conditions prevailed over a few areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -12 C, Skardu -10, Ziarat -09, Astore -07, Kalam -06, Kalat and Hunza -05 C.