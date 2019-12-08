UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Smog Converts Metropolis Most Polluted City In World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Dense smog converts metropolis most polluted city in world

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense smog once again engulfed the provincial capital on Sunday which turned the city into the most polluted city of the world.

According to the MET department, Air Quality Index (AQI) raised to 400 collectively on today (Sunday) at several points of the metropolis.

The Punjab Assembly area remained the most polluted area with the 594 AQI while in Gulberg, AQI was recorded as 591.

In the area of Mian Mir Sahib Darbar, AQI was recorded as 571 which is a alarming point of pollution.

Due to the worst air quality, Flu, Asthma, cough and breathing problems have been spreading in the city and its adjacent areas.

On the other hand, the MET department informed that no change is expected in the weather during coming few days.

However, the Met office predicted cold and dry weather in the city.

Related Topics

Weather World Gulberg Sunday Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

NCEMA, Aramco discuss cooperation in risk mitigati ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, US joint military exercise commences

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

1 hour ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

2 hours ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.