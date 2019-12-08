Dense smog converts metropolis most polluted city in world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense smog once again engulfed the provincial capital on Sunday which turned the city into the most polluted city of the world.

According to the MET department, Air Quality Index (AQI) raised to 400 collectively on today (Sunday) at several points of the metropolis.

The Punjab Assembly area remained the most polluted area with the 594 AQI while in Gulberg, AQI was recorded as 591.

In the area of Mian Mir Sahib Darbar, AQI was recorded as 571 which is a alarming point of pollution.

Due to the worst air quality, Flu, Asthma, cough and breathing problems have been spreading in the city and its adjacent areas.

On the other hand, the MET department informed that no change is expected in the weather during coming few days.

However, the Met office predicted cold and dry weather in the city.