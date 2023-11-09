Dense smog grips city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Dense and heavy smog has gripped Bahawalpur city and entire region Thursday, causing difficulties for people.

The smog has engulfed the whole Bahawalpur region for the last few days.

It has disrupted routine traffic and forced people to remain indoors.

The district management has also urged people avoid coming out of home without necessary work. People were asked must wear face mask and glasses when they come out of home.

The local Met Office has forecast that the region might continue receiving more smog if it did not receive rain.