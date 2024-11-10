Dental doctor shots dead two brother in Lakki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A dental doctor in Lakki Marwat district shot dead two brothers and critically injured their father over a monetary dispute, police informed on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred in Muhalla Minakhel of Lakki City where a dental doctor shot dead two brothers and critically injured their father.

Bodies of the brothers identified as 26-year-old, Shaukat and 24-year-old, Imran and their injured father, Bahadur Khan were shifted to DHQ Lakki.

Police said the dental doctor, Jahangir Khan had taken an advanced payment of Rs 15000 from the deceased for teeth treatment and was making lame excuses in planting artificial teeth. The matter turned into a verbal clash, following which the doctor shot both the brothers dead.

Lakki City police have registered a case against the dental doctor, Jahangir Khan and his accomplice, Qaizar and started investigation.

APP/vak