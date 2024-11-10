Dental Doctor Shots Dead Two Brother In Lakki
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A dental doctor in Lakki Marwat district shot dead two brothers and critically injured their father over a monetary dispute, police informed on Sunday.
Police said the incident occurred in Muhalla Minakhel of Lakki City where a dental doctor shot dead two brothers and critically injured their father.
Bodies of the brothers identified as 26-year-old, Shaukat and 24-year-old, Imran and their injured father, Bahadur Khan were shifted to DHQ Lakki.
Police said the dental doctor, Jahangir Khan had taken an advanced payment of Rs 15000 from the deceased for teeth treatment and was making lame excuses in planting artificial teeth. The matter turned into a verbal clash, following which the doctor shot both the brothers dead.
Lakki City police have registered a case against the dental doctor, Jahangir Khan and his accomplice, Qaizar and started investigation.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts highlight SBC strategies as key to sustainable healthcare at 14th Public Health Conference2 minutes ago
-
DG EPA stresses importance of combating dust pollution, advises face masks to combat smog2 minutes ago
-
Two food outlets on Murree Road imposes fine over cleanliness violations2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on Sunday Market prices, six arrested2 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects security of PTS2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi and CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about health of injured in railway ..12 minutes ago
-
FGEHA set to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
Peshawar chokes as dwellers struggle with air pollution12 minutes ago
-
Renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered12 minutes ago
-
Non-functional computer labs in schools hinder digital education12 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 79 new dengue infections12 minutes ago
-
15 law-violators held22 minutes ago