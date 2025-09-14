Dental hygiene crucial for overall health:Dentists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) As the seasons change and months go by, maintaining good dental hygiene becomes increasingly crucial for overall health and well-being.

According to the dentists, Regular dental visits are essential for preventing oral health issues Beglecting oral care routines can lead to discomfort, pain, and embarrassment, compromising one's overall well-being.

A well know Dentist Dr Arhsad said "Maintaining good dental hygiene is essential for a healthy life and poor oral health has been linked to various systemic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections. Regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups can help prevent these issues.

He said many people underestimate the importance of dental hygiene, but it's crucial for maintaining healthy teeth and gums saying that Plaque buildup can lead to cavities and gum disease if left unchecked.

"It's surprising how many people neglect their dental health, only to face serious problems later on," he added.

He recommend visiting the dentist every six months for a routine check-up and cleaning adding that regular dental check-ups can help identify oral health issues early on, allowing for prompt treatment and prevention of more severe problems. By prioritizing dental hygiene, individuals can maintain a healthy smile and overall well-being,he stated.

Another dentist Dr Ali said "Dental hygiene is not just about brushing and flossing; it's about maintaining a healthy lifestyle".

He stated that by incorporating simple steps into your daily routine and making regular dental visits, you can prevent a lifetime of oral diseases.

He further emphasized that good dental hygiene habits should start from a young age. "Parents should teach their children the importance of brushing and flossing regularly, and schedule regular dental check-ups to ensure their teeth and gums remain healthy."

Neglecting dental hygiene can lead to a range of problems, including tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath.

He said to maintain good dental hygiene, individuals should brush their teeth at least twice a day, floss regularly, and visit their dentist for routine check-ups.

By following these simple steps, individuals can prevent oral health issues and maintain a healthy smile.

Dental health is an integral part of overall health, and it's essential to prioritize it and by doing so, individuals can prevent a range of problems and maintain a healthy, confident smile.

By prioritizing dental hygiene and making regular dental visits, individuals can ensure their teeth and gums remain healthy for years to come.

Good dental hygiene is essential for a healthy life, and it's never too late to start taking care of your teeth and gums.