Dental Surgeon, Friends Donate Dental Unit To Sinawan RHC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A dental surgeon of rural health centre (RHC) Sinawan has donated a dental unit worth Lakhs of rupees to the RHC with the help of his friends.

Dental surgeon Dr. Umar Farooq said that when he was posted at RHC Sinawan, he found that the only dental unit at the RHC was dysfunctional for the last one decade due to some technical fault.

He tried to get its fault fixed but all efforts to make it functional proved futile.

He then contributed resources from his own pocket and also sought help from friends and bought a new dental unit for Sinawan RHC.

The dental unit was now functional and helpful in providing treatment to patients, who, earlier, used to travel to Multan and other areas to get their dental issues resolved.

People of Sinawan can now avail dental treatment services at nominal government fee and no more needed to travel to other areas, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

