Dental Unit to functional at Trauma Center Haripur soon

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :KP government Tuesday has decided to establish Dental Unit at Trauma Center Haripur which would provide all sorts of dental-related facilities to the masses.

According to the details, it is expected that the dental unit would be inaugurated on 13th February where dental emergency and other services would be available to the masses.

Due to the efforts of Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dr. Mohisn Raza, Dr. Tanveer and senior dental technical Dilnawaz Malik a dental unit would also kick off its operation at DHQ Haripur where Filling and Scaling facilities would be provided.

It is pertinent that DHQ Haripur would be the first district headquarters hospital in KPK which would offer dental services to the patients.

Earlier, the patients of district Haripur with dental issues have to visit Ayub Medical Complex or private clinics, now after the launch of Dental units in both Trauma Center and DHQ Haripur people would be benefited.